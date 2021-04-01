© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Manufacturing Error Ruins 15 Million J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Published April 1, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine provides protection for at least six months, including against the variant first discovered in South Africa, according to new trial results the company announced on Thursday.

But another vaccine maker announced a setback. Johnson & Johnson said a manufacturing mix-up ruined 15 million doses of its vaccine.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Leana Wen, a professor of public health at George Washington University and emergency room physician.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.