Manufacturing Error Ruins 15 Million J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine provides protection for at least six months, including against the variant first discovered in South Africa, according to new trial results the company announced on Thursday.

But another vaccine maker announced a setback. Johnson & Johnson said a manufacturing mix-up ruined 15 million doses of its vaccine.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Leana Wen, a professor of public health at George Washington University and emergency room physician.

