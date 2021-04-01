© 2021 WYPR
How IBM's COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Works

Published April 1, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT
The new Excelsior Pass app, a digital pass that people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. (NY Governor's Press Office via AP)
A number of technology companies and nonprofits are working on developing vaccine passports — digital passes that allow people to store and share their COVID-19 vaccination status or test results.

This week, New York became the first state to launch a vaccine pass, called the Excelsior Pass, developed with IBM.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Jason Kelley, a general manager at IBM.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

