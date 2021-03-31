Wounds Reopened As Witnesses Testify In Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

Day three of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway. Prosecutors continue to make the case for murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd.

The trial has renewed some of the wounds of that day back in May of 2020. Several of the witnesses called to testify so far have broken down on the stand.

Here & Now’s Jane Clayson speaks with Tiffany Jeffers, associate professor of law and legal practice at Georgetown University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.