Syria's Humanitarian Crisis Worsens: The View From One Refugee Camp

A decade after the start of the Syrian civil war, the country’s humanitarian crisis is still worsening. The situation is especially bad in the notorious al-Hol camp, which is home to more than 60,000 displaced people, including many children as well as supporters and victims of ISIS.

Fabrizio Carboni visited the camp last week as part of a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Carboni, director of the Middle East region for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Click here for a report from the International Committee of the Red Cross on the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

