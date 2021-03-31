Biden Unveils $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

President Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. While the expansive plan aims to repair bridges and highways, it will also include the expansion of high-speed broadband, school upgrades and funding for manufacturing.

NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins Here & Now‘s Jane Claysonto discuss Biden’s proposal.

