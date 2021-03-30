Yuma, Arizona's Republican Mayor Describes Orderly Integration Of Migrants Despite Challenges

Republican Mayor Douglas Nicholls says 1,700 migrants have been released into his town of Yuma, Arizona, all of whom were tested for COVID-19 by local non-profits and placed into shelters.

The arrivals include families and individual adults either from countries where there is no immediate repatriation agreement or those with credible asylum requests.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Nicholls about the situation there and how it differs from reports from the Texas border.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

