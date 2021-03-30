Remembering A Dad Lost To COVID-19 Through A Final Four Fan Cutout

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Joe DiPietro, co-founder of Perk Social, the company behind fan cutouts being made for the Final Four NCAA basketball games this coming Saturday.

Clayson also speaks with Andrew Kelto, who had cutouts made of his good friend Zach Boucher and Zach’s dad, Dan Boucher, who died last month from COVID-19. Zach Boucher tells Here & Now that he and his dad watched every March Madness tournament together since 2009.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

