Remembering A Dad Lost To COVID-19 Through A Final Four Fan Cutout

Published March 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Joe DiPietro, co-founder of Perk Social, the company behind fan cutouts being made for the Final Four NCAA basketball games this coming Saturday.

Clayson also speaks with Andrew Kelto, who had cutouts made of his good friend Zach Boucher and Zach’s dad, Dan Boucher, who died last month from COVID-19. Zach Boucher tells Here & Now that he and his dad watched every March Madness tournament together since 2009.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Cut out of Dan Boucher. Starting with the 2009 Final Four in Detroit, Dan Boucher and his son Zach Boucher have attended every single Final Four for the past 11 years together, up until last year's tournament was canceled. Dan Boucher died from COVID-19 in Feb. 2021. (Courtesy of Perk Social)
