Amid Union Vote In Alabama, Amazon Fuels Twitter War With Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren

Amazon employees in Bessemer, Alabama, have voted on whether or not to form a union, which would be the first in the company’s history.

National attention on Bessemer has also renewed criticism of Amazon’s business practices — irritating company executives including CEO Jeff Bezos, according to a new report from Recode.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jason Del Rey, a senior correspondent at Recode.

