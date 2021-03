WeWork, the flexible office-sharing startup, is making another attempt to go public after its initial effort in 2019 failed. This time, WeWork has merged with a special-purpose acquisition company, known as a SPAC, in a deal to take WeWork public.

Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, explains SPACs and how this deal is supposed to work.

