Montana Governor Draws Protest For Trapping, Killing Yellowstone Wolf

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s personal antics made international headlines after he body-slammed a reporter while running for Congress back in 2017. He pleaded guilty and was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Now, Gianforte’s personal actions are getting global attention again after he trapped and shot a Yellowstone wolf. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Nate Hegyi reports.

