Remembering Atlanta Spa Shooting Victim Xiaojie Tan

President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Atlanta Friday to help comfort a grieving community days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them women of Asian descent.

The shootings on Tuesday were spread out across three spas in the region. Police have so far identified just half of the victims, including 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who was an owner of one of the businesses.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Romina Ruiz-Goiriena, a reporter with USA Today, who has been speaking with Tan’s family.

