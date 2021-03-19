Biden, Harris Meet With Asian American Community Leaders In Atlanta

President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Atlanta Friday to meet with Asian American community leaders and state lawmakers following Tuesday’s shootings at spas. Eight people were left dead, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd and Lisa Mullins talks with ABC political director Rick Klein and Boston Globe columnist Kimberly Atkins about Biden’s Atlanta visit, along with immigration and developments in the debate over the Senate filibuster.

