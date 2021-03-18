© 2021 WYPR
Remembering Dick Hoyt, Part Of The Iconic Father-Son Duo Who Became The Face Of The Boston Marathon

Published March 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT
Dick and Rick Hoyt cross the finish line surrounded by supporters in the 118th Boston Marathon in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)
Dick Hoyt first pushed his son Rick’s wheelchair in a 5-mile race in 1977, after the younger Hoyt, living with quadriplegia and cerebral palsy, asked his dad to help support the local charity run.

That race lit a spark in the pair, who went on the run 32 Boston Marathons together and more than 1,000 other races, including triathlons and Iron Man competitions. Along the way, they founded the Hoyt Foundation that has donated millions to disability causes. Dick Hoyt was 80.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

