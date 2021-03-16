Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns Biden Administration As U.S. Meets With Allies In Asia

Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong released a statement Tuesday as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Asia to talk with U.S. allies about North Korea, China and other issues in the region.

She warned the U.S. to avoid taking any hostile actions, which might “keep it from getting a good night’s sleep” for the next four years.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.