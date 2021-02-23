Bill To Create Office To End Homelessness Returns To City Council

Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s bill to create a permanent office to end homelessness was back before the council at a Tuesday hearing. Though a version of the bill passed unanimously last November, outgoing Mayor Jack Young did not sign it into law.

Dorsey, who reintroduced the bill in January, said it would replace the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services with a permanent city agency called the Office to End Homelessness which would provide more consistent leadership.

“Given the severity and the needs related to homelessness...we should respect it enough to have a permanent place for it in our city's government,” he told the Economic and Community Development committee.

The City Council would also have to confirm the director of the new office, once the mayor nominates a director.

The bill would also establish a permanently funded housing voucher program.

Public Justice Center attorney Matt Hill was among several housing advocates who supported the bill.

“How long do we wait until the council takes action? If not now, in the middle of a pandemic, then when?” Hill said.



