Harlem Jazz Musician Scores 'Judas And The Black Messiah'

The film “Judas and the Black Messiah” tells the story of Fred Hampton, the Chicago Black Panther leader who was shot to death by law enforcement authorities in 1969. The film is generating Oscar buzz in all the major categories, including best picture.

Director Shaka King tapped his uncle, a Harlem jazz musician, to compose the film’s score. Jon Kalishreports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.