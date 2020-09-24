PHOTOS: Scenes From Breonna Taylor Protests Around The Country

Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, announced on Wednesday that none of the three police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor would be charged directly over her death. One of the men was indicted for shooting into neighboring homes.

In response, protests emerged nationwide, demanding charges against the officers. Here's a selection of pictures from around the country, as demonstrators called for justice for Taylor and respect for Black life.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters / A crowd marched in Brooklyn, N.Y., following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images / A protester walks toward Portland police with a sign honoring Breonna Taylor on Wednesday in Portland, Ore.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., following the Kentucky grand jury decision.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Black Lives Matters members were joined by hundreds of others during an evening protest in Brooklyn, N.Y. over the Breonna Taylor decision.

Brian Snyder / Reuters / A woman holds a candle at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters / Protesters in Brooklyn, N.Y., rallied against the grand jury decision.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / A woman in Brooklyn holds a sign honoring Breonna Taylor during a demonstration in New York City.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Demonstrators march near the White House in Washington, D.C.