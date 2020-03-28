Comforting Stories To Ease Your Mind

During this global pandemic, we could all use uplifting moments and comfort to sooth our minds as we navigate this crisis. Here are some stories to bring you joy, comfort and hope from your friends at NPR.

Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, NPR Music

/ NPR / Tarriona 'Tank' Ball: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

NPR Music recently introduced Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, an array of performances from across the world. Not to fret, it's the same DNA of the Tiny Desk; the appeal of the stripped-down sets, uniquely poised intimate settings, a glimpse into the artist's world — just in a new space.

Vibe out to our 2017 Tiny Desk Contest winner, Tarriona 'Tank' Ball from Tank and the Bangas straight from her living room in New Orleans and please "don't go out to the cookout."

How I Built This Live Stream with Guy Raz

/ NPR / <em>How I Built This</em> host and creator Guy Raz.

Tune in every Friday at 12:00PM ET/9:00AM PT for the next few weeks with Guy Raz, host of How I Built This as he talks to innovators, entrepreneurs and idealists from every industry. Join the conversation and hear how they plan to pivot and build resilience in a time of crisis.

Our Daily Breather, NPR Music

A new series from NPR Music that taps on creatives to share how they find inspiration and motivation during these difficult times.

"Creative people have been uniquely affected by the onset of the current pandemic. Still they continue to dream, and to create. They can help us understand how." —Ann Powers.

Anxious Thoughts? Five Tips To Help You Sleep, NPR's Life Kit

/ NPR / When we don't sleep well, anxiety can set in, try these tips from NPR's Life Kit

With an influx of overwhelming news, on social media, tv and the radio it can be difficult to get a good night's sleep. We stay up all night with endless thoughts and when we don't sleep well, anxiety can easily set in. In this episode of Life Kit, learn strategies to help you tackle insomnia. A psychologist shares some of the most effective treatments ever studied — cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.

