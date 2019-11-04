© 2021 WYPR
READ: Former Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch's Testimony To Congress

By Dana Farrington
Published November 4, 2019 at 12:11 PM EST
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, flanked by lawyers, aides and Capitol police, leaves the Capitol on Oct. 11 after testifying behind closed doors to the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees as part of the ongoing impeachment investigation into President Trump.
The House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump have released the transcript of their interview with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch was recalled from her post in the spring after what she described as a "concerted campaign" against her. She testified last month that Trump himself led that effort. In Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25, which set off a formal impeachment inquiry, Trump called Yovanovitch "bad news."

Yovanovitch was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2016 and confirmed without any controversy by the GOP-led Senate.

Read her testimony, as released by Congress.

Dana Farrington
Dana Farrington is a digital editor coordinating online coverage on the Washington Desk — from daily stories to visual feature projects to the weekly newsletter. She has been with the NPR Politics team since President Trump's inauguration. Before that, she was among NPR's first engagement editors, managing the homepage for and the main social accounts. Dana has also worked as a weekend web producer and editor, and has written on a wide range of topics for NPR, including tech and women's health.
