3 Babies, 2 Adults Stabbed At Queens Day Care

Three infants and two adults were stabbed in an early Friday morning attack at a day care in the Queens borough of New York City, according to police.

Officers who arrived at the house found multiple people with stab wounds, including three babies ranging in age from 3 days to 1 month old.

Earlier this morning, in the confines of @NYPD109Pct in #Queens, officers found several people with stab wounds, including three infants ranging from 3 days to 1 month old. Suspect is in custody. Watch full remarks by Assistant Chief Holmes @NYPDQueensNorth : pic.twitter.com/LCD5HjRQiK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 21, 2018

One woman suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso, and a man was stabbed in the leg. The man is the father of one of the injured babies, and the woman was an employee of the day care.

All of the injured were taken to area hospitals in critical but stable condition.

The attack happened shortly before 4 a.m. at a house in the Flushing area of Queens. Nine babies were at the house during the attack, NBC News reports.

A meat cleaver and a butcher knife were recovered at the scene, police told the network.

A 52-year-old woman who was found with a self-inflicted slash to her left wrist is a suspect and is in police custody. Multiple news outlets reported that she was an employee of the day care.

