Fresh Air Weekend: Journalist Ronan Farrow; Actress Krysten Ritter

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Ronan Farrow: 'I Was Raised With An Extraordinary Sense Of Public Service':The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist talks about growing up the son of famous parents, investigating the allegations against Harvey Weinstein and writing his new book,War on Peace.

Courtney Barnett's New Album Blends Forceful Guitar With Lyrical Complexity:Barnett sings about fame, feminism and self-doubt on her new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. Ken Tucker says the songs are like "inner monologues, shaped and sharpened for public consumption."

'I'm Just So Invested': Krysten Ritter On Becoming 'Jessica Jones':Ritter loves the complex role of the atypical superhero. "I am doing the most work when I'm not saying lines," she says. The second season was released on Netflix in March.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

