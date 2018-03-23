Top Stories: Congress Passes Spending Bill; E.U. Suspects Russia In Poisoning

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Congress Passes $1.3 Trillion Government Funding Bill, Averts Shutdown.

-- Hotel Releases Video Of Las Vegas Shooter In Days Leading To Massacre.

-- Former Playboy Model Spills Details Of Alleged Affair: Trump Tried To Pay Her.

-- E.U. Joins U.K. In Saying Russia 'Very Likely' Responsible For Nerve Agent Attack.

And here are more early headlines:

Idaho Sen. Risch Delays Spending Bill, Angry Over Park Named For Opponent. (Idaho Statesman)

Maryland Girl Shot At High School To Be Taken Off Life Support. (Time)

Persistent Southern Calif. Rain Still Creates Fear Of Mudslides. ()

12 Penn. Lawmakers Seek Impeachment of Democratic Justices. (PennLive)

Ransomware Cyber Attack Against City Of Atlanta. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Than 100 Whales Die, Stranded On Australian Beach. (ABC Online)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.