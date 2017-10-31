© 2021 WYPR
First Charges Filed In Mueller's Russia Investigation

Published October 30, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT
Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, left, leaves his home in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Manafort and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to federal authorities Monday, according to reports and a person familiar with the matter. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were charged Monday with conspiracy, money laundering and making false statements, among other charges, the first resulting from FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election interference.

The Justice Department also announced that a former campaign foreign policy aide, George Papadopoulos, had pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

NPR’s Ryan Lucas (@relucasz) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest.

