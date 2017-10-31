First Charges Filed In Mueller's Russia Investigation

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were charged Monday with conspiracy, money laundering and making false statements, among other charges, the first resulting from FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election interference.

The Justice Department also announced that a former campaign foreign policy aide, George Papadopoulos, had pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

NPR’s Ryan Lucas (@relucasz) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest.

