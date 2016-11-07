PHOTOS: Australian Police Find Baby Koala In A Backpack

An adorable koala in a backpack — it's what you didn't know you needed during the final stretch of the exhausting U.S. presidential race.

Police found this bundle of joy in the town of Wishart in Queensland, Australia, during a traffic stop Sunday night.

/ Queensland Police Service / The koala was found during a traffic stop in Queensland, Australia.

Authorities said in a statement that the officers asked the 50-year-old driver if she had anything to declare. She then mentioned that she had a baby koala in her bag.

"Not quite believing their ears the officers cautiously un-zipped the bag and found this gorgeous boy," the police said.

They added that the woman, who was subsequently arrested "on outstanding matters," said she found the little guy the night before and was taking care of him herself.

The police have since turned the koala over to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — but not before he tried to give typing a shot at the police station.

/ Queensland Police Service / Authorities say they're calling the young koala "Alfred."

The young koala is thought to be about 6 months old and appears to be healthy, though he was dehydrated.

"He's been on fluids but is doing well and will shortly be going out to a carer," Queensland RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said in a statement. "He weighs 1.5 kg [about 3.3 pounds.] and we've called him Alfred."

A koala also happens to be the mascot of the Queensland Police Service. Fun fact: Like baby kangaroos, baby koalas are also called "joeys."

/ Queensland Police Service / Police say the joey appears to be in good health.

The police are urging people who find koalas to turn them over to authorities, rather than try to take care of them themselves. "Often the animal may have no obvious signs of injury but it can have internal injuries that need immediate attention," they say.

Koalas are protected in parts of Australia, including in Queensland, where they have been designated as "vulnerable" under the Nature Conservation Act.

Of course, koalas are wild animals. Last year, The Two-Way reported on one koala with a particularly wild side that chased a terrified dairy farmer. She captured the incident on video:

