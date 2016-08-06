Fresh Air Weekend: Jay McInerney; Düsseldorf's Musical Influence; Comic Ali Wong

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Beyond 'Bright Lights': Jay McInerney Reveals The Trials Of A 'Perfect Couple':McInerney became famous in the 1980s for his semi-autobiographical novel about a hard-partying young man in Manhattan. His new book, Bright, Precious Days, probes the challenges of a lasting marriage.

The 'Colorless City' And Odd Characters Behind The New German Wave Of The 70s:Rock historian Ed Ward says that musicians in Düsseldorf, Germany, including Klaus Dinger of the band Neu!, helped start a new German pop movement in the 1970s and '80s.

For Comic Ali Wong, Marriage And Motherhood Are A 'Source Of Power':Wong was 7 1/2 months pregnant when she filmed her first comedy special, Baby Cobra. She says that the birth of her daughter changed her career for the better.

