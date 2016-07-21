WATCH: Michelle Obama Sings Stevie, Raps With Missy, On 'Carpool Karaoke'

In a "Carpool Karaoke" segment that will surely mortify her daughters, Michelle Obama drives around the White House grounds enthusiastically singing and dancing with Late Late Show host James Corden.

The two start with Stevie Wonder (well documented as the first lady's favorite) singing "Signed, Sealed, Delivered." Then, Beyonce's "Single Ladies," complete with the moves, of course.

Obama says she's only been able to "rock out" from the passenger's seat of a car one time in 7 1/2 years — when her daughter Malia learned how to drive.

Then, a surprise guest gets in the back — Missy Elliott joins the carpool for two songs. #Tbt to "Get Ur Freak On" circa 2001.

In between songs, Obama and Corden chat about Snapchat, life after the White House and Obama's girls' education initiative. The thing she'll miss most about White House life, she said, will be having to "walk away from people you see every day."

"Are you not going to miss 24-hour room service?" Corden asks. "Just calling down at 3 a.m., I want a grilled cheese and a milkshake?"

"I can make my own grilled cheese sandwich," Obama replies.

