2nd Freddie Gray Trial Is Delayed By Motions Hearing

Credit Baltimore Police / Police Officer Caesar Goodson

A Baltimore judge is postponing for several days the January trial of a police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of Freddie Gray.

The Maryland Judiciary issued a statement Monday saying Officer CaesarGoodson'strial will begin Jan. 11 instead of Jan. 6.

On Jan. 6, Circuit Judge Barry Williams will consider pretrial motions. Prosecutors recently filed three such motions, including one seeking to bar the defense from offering evidence about Gray's criminal record before his arrest last April.

Gray was a black man who died after suffering a broken neck during a ride in the back of a police van. Goodson was the driver. He also is black.

Goodson's trial is scheduled second among the six officers criminally charged. William Porter's trial ended in a hung jury.

