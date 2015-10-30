Change.org Petition Calls On CNN To Fire Don Lemon

A Change.org petition is calling on CNN to fire its anchor Don Lemon. The petition garnered more than 30,000 signatures in two days – 5,000 over its target.

Lemon, who once held up a sign on which he’d written the N-word, again became a target of viewer scorn for comments he made about the video of a school resource officer dragging a female student out of her desk and across the room.

Lemon said on air that he didn’t really know what happened before and after what was shown in the video, and therefore could not offer an opinion about who was in the right or wrong.

Danielle Belton, associate editor at The Root, joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the petition, Lemon’s role at CNN and the role of social media in pressuring media figures.

Guest

Danielle C. Belton, associate editor at The Root. She tweets @blacksnob.

