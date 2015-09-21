© 2021 WYPR
Merger In Rental Market Shows Likelihood Of Rising Rents

Published September 21, 2015 at 1:34 PM EDT

Two big companies that own single-family rentals said today that they are merging.

Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, a publicly-traded real-estate investment trust, and Colony American Homes are coming together in a sign that they are betting on rents continuing to rise as American home ownership reaches a nearly 50-year low.

An executive chairman of Colony American Homes’ parent, Colony Capital, Thomas J. Barrack Jr., spoke with The Wall Street Journal and said the upcoming merger “demonstrates the long-term durability of the single-family rental industry.”

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger discusses the impact this type of merger could have on the rental market with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

A foreclosure sign sits outside of a house that the owner was trying to sell in 2007 in Miami, Florida. These foreclosed single-family homes attract real-estate investors looking to accumulate more rental properties. (Raedle/Getty Images)
