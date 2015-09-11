Man Arrested In Alleged Plot To Bomb Kansas City Sept. 11 Memorial

A Florida man was arrested today for his alleged involvement in a a plan to bomb a 9/11 memorial in Kansas City, Mo.

20-year-old Joshua Ryne Goldberg, from Orange Park, Fla., is charged with "distributing information relating to explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction," according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley III.

Goldberg was allegedly in contact with an individual online who was working undercover for law enforcement as a Confidential Human Source (CHS). The statement reads, in part:

"Between the months of July and September 2015, Goldberg distributed information to the CHS on how to manufacture a bomb. He instructed the CHS to make a pressure cooker bomb and fill it with nails, metal, and other items dipped in rat poison. Goldberg instructed the CHS to place the bomb at an upcoming memorial in Kansas City, Missouri that was commemorating the September 11, 2001 attacks."

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Clay County, Fla., Sherriff's Office were both involved in the case. If Goldberg is convicted he could spend up to 20 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.