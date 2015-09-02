© 2021 WYPR
Hunt Continues For Suspected Police Killers

Published September 2, 2015 at 1:12 PM EDT
Police officers search an area for suspects involved in shooting an officer September 1, 2015 in Fox Lake, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Schools remain closed for a second day in Fox Lake, Illinois, where police are searching for three men suspected of killing veteran police lieutenant Charles Gliniewicz yesterday, as he was chasing them.

Kevin Lyons, news editor at the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois – about 17 miles from Fox Lake – discusses the latest with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

