Hunt Continues For Suspected Police Killers

Schools remain closed for a second day in Fox Lake, Illinois, where police are searching for three men suspected of killing veteran police lieutenant Charles Gliniewicz yesterday, as he was chasing them.

Kevin Lyons, news editor at the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois – about 17 miles from Fox Lake – discusses the latest with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Kevin Lyons, news editor at the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He tweets @KevinLyonsNWH.

