Former North Charleston, S.C., Police Officer Indicted On Murder Charges
A former North Charleston, S.C., police officer was indicted Monday on murder charges in the killing of 50-year-old Walter Scott.
According to 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, the indictment against Michael Slager was handed down by a grand jury Monday morning.
The (Charleston) Post and Courier reports:
" 'The prosecution work has just begun,' Wilson said during a news conference. The solicitor said she just received the last part of the State Law Enforcement Division file this morning.
"Wilson said she thinks a jury in Charleston County can be impartial in making a decision in the case.
"Slager's attorney, Andy Savage, said the indictment is 'just another step in the process.' "
If you remember, the case came to national prominence when video of the incident shot by a bystander became public.
Slager had told investigators that he believed he had followed protocol when he shot Scott. But the video showed that Slager fired his weapon without a verbal warning and as Scott ran away from him.
