© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

One Young Greek Explains Why So Many Are Leaving

Published May 20, 2015 at 12:12 PM EDT
Alkistis Anagnostopoulou-Merkouri, 20, hopes to leave Greece for good. (LinkedIn)
Alkistis Anagnostopoulou-Merkouri, 20, hopes to leave Greece for good. (LinkedIn)

As risk continues to mount for Greece’s financial situation, many young Greeks are looking to leave the country. Finding a job is tough, with the youth unemployment rate at more than 50 percent.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with 20-year-old Greek student Alkistis Anagnostopoulou-Merkouri about her life in Athens and why she wants to leave her home country for good.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.