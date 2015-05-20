One Young Greek Explains Why So Many Are Leaving

As risk continues to mount for Greece’s financial situation, many young Greeks are looking to leave the country. Finding a job is tough, with the youth unemployment rate at more than 50 percent.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with 20-year-old Greek student Alkistis Anagnostopoulou-Merkouri about her life in Athens and why she wants to leave her home country for good.

Guest

Alkistis Anagnostopoulou-Merkouri, undergraduate student at the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) in Paris. She is from Greece.

