Investigators Recover 'Black Box' From Amtrak Crash

After last night’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia, Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Jim Blaze, a railroad consultant and economist, about some of the issues that may have contributed to the derailment.

Blaze says numerous issues involving speed or the upkeep of the tracks could have contributed. The crash killed at least seven people and injured more than 200. Investigators have recovered the train’s data recorders from the wreckage.

Guest

Jim Blaze, railroad consultant and economist and he has been involved in a number of accident investigations.

