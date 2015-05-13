© 2021 WYPR
Investigators Recover 'Black Box' From Amtrak Crash

Published May 13, 2015 at 1:06 PM EDT
Rescuers work around derailed carriages of an Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 13, 2015. Rescuers on May 13 combed through the mangled wreckage of a derailed train in Philadelphia after an accident that left at least six dead, as the difficult search for possible survivors continued. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
After last night’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia, Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Jim Blaze, a railroad consultant and economist, about some of the issues that may have contributed to the derailment.

Blaze says numerous issues involving speed or the upkeep of the tracks could have contributed. The crash killed at least seven people and injured more than 200. Investigators have recovered the train’s data recorders from the wreckage.

Guest

  • Jim Blaze, railroad consultant and economist and he has been involved in a number of accident investigations.

