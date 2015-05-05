Top Stories: ISIS Claims Texas Shooting; Kerry Visits Somalia

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ISIS Claims Credit For Shooting In Garland, Texas.

-- A First: John Kerry Makes Unannounced Visit To Somalia.

-- Obama Will Nominate Marine General As Next Joint Chiefs Chairman.

-- NYU Student Detained In North Korea Was Hoping For 'Great Event'.

And here are more early headlines:

Former Ark. Gov. Huckabee Expected To Announce GOP Presidential Bid. (MSNBC)

Nepal Village Buried By Mudslide, Quake Death Toll Above 7,500. (AP)

Report: Syria Commits War Crimes With Barrel Bombs In Aleppo. (Amnesty International)

Israeli-Ethiopians Protest Police Brutality. (Time)

Tsarnaev Emotional In Boston Marathon Bombing Case Hearing. (Boston Globe)

Rights Group Finds Maternal, Child Safety Linked To Wealth Gap. (Deutsche Welle)

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Triggers Small Earthquakes. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

