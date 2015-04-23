Judah & The Lion On World Cafe

Judah & the Lion join us live today. They're a three-piece band from Nashville consisting of of Judah Akers (vocals and guitar), Brian Macdonald (mandolin) and Nate Zuercher (banjo).

In 2011, like many new young bands from Music City, they met at Belmont University. After a couple of EPs, they released their debut full length, Kids These Days, in September of last year.

One thing you will note is how upbeat these guys are lyrically. There is no way you can leave a concert with Judah & the Lion without feeling better than when you arrived.

