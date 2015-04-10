At Least Two Tornadoes Rip Through North-Central Illinois

Rescue workers are still searching through the rubble today in north-central Illinois, after at least two tornadoes touched down last night and ripped through six different counties. At least two people were killed and hundreds were displaced.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from WNIJ’s Jenna Dooley in DeKalb, Illinois.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.