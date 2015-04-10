© 2021 WYPR
At Least Two Tornadoes Rip Through North-Central Illinois

Published April 10, 2015 at 12:06 PM EDT
Kirkland Community Fire District Chief Chad Connell speaks at a news conference Friday, April 10, 2015, in Fairdale, Ill., a day after a tornado hit the small town of about 150, some 80 miles northwest of Chicago. Authorities say one person was killed and eight people injured. The National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes churned through six north-central Illinois counties Thursday night. (Teresa Crawford/AP)
Rescue workers are still searching through the rubble today in north-central Illinois, after at least two tornadoes touched down last night and ripped through six different counties. At least two people were killed and hundreds were displaced.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from WNIJ’s Jenna Dooley in DeKalb, Illinois.

