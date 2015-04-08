'More Than A Handshake': How Upcoming Summit Could Impact U.S.-Cuba Thaw

The Summit of the Americas is convening this week in Panama, and it's expected to feature a historic meeting between President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro. Asistant Secretary of State Roberta Jacobson has been leading the normalization talks for the U.S., and as the summit approaches, she speaks with NPR's Melissa Block about the challenges facing the recent diplomatic thaw.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.