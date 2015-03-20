Benghazi Panel Asks Clinton To Hand Over Her Email Server

The House committee that's investigating the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, has formally asked Hillary Clinton to turn over her email server after it emerged that she used a personal email account during her tenure as secretary of state.

NPR's Tamara Keith tells our Newscast unit that the move marks an expansion of the investigation by the Select Committee on Benghazi.

In a letter to David Kendall, Clinton's attorney, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C. chairman of the panel, asks Clinton to hand over her server to a neutral third party.

Earlier this month, Clinton acknowledged using a private email account and server for her official communications while she was secretary of state. She said she turned over work-related emails to the State Department and deleted those she deemed private.

In his letter, Gowdy says he wants a response by April 3, adding: "A neutral arbiter to review the server will ensure public confidence that all of the Secretary's public records were in fact retained, recovered and returned to the State Department."

In a separate statement, Rep. Adam Schifff, a California Democrat on the panel, said the committee's request is unprecedented and troubling.

"The secretary has already provided her work-related emails to the State Department and those relevant to Benghazi have been turned over to the committee," he said.

