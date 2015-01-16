Caesars Unit Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

One of the world’s largest gambling giants, Caesar’s Entertainment, put its largest unit under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection today. The move follows months of negotiations with creditors and years of declining performance during the recession.

Mike Regan of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to look at what’s happening at Caesars.

Guest

Mike Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

