© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Americana Christmas On World Cafe

Published December 24, 2014 at 11:16 AM EST
Luther Dickinson.
Luther Dickinson.

We have a wonderful collection of artists — friends old and new — visiting to perform music from the new compilation An Americana Christmas. We will hear a high-energy original by Nikki Lane, called "FaLaLaLaLove Ya." Robert Ellis covers a Willie Nelson classic. Ronnie Fauss adds to a growing history of "Christmas in prison" songs. And Luther Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars has two versions of a favorite carol. Hear each of the songs below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.