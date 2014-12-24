An Americana Christmas On World Cafe

We have a wonderful collection of artists — friends old and new — visiting to perform music from the new compilation An Americana Christmas. We will hear a high-energy original by Nikki Lane, called "FaLaLaLaLove Ya." Robert Ellis covers a Willie Nelson classic. Ronnie Fauss adds to a growing history of "Christmas in prison" songs. And Luther Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars has two versions of a favorite carol. Hear each of the songs below.

