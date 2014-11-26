Former CBC Host Jian Ghomeshi Charged With Sexual Assault

Jian Ghomeshi, a former radio host in Canada, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of overcoming resistance by choking.

The charges carry sentences ranging from 10 years to life in prison.

Ghomeshi was a star at CBC, Canada's public broadcaster, and hosted Q, one of its most popular programs. Last month, CBC first suspended and then fired Ghomeshi. It later emerged that the host had been publicly accused of violently assaulting women during sexual encounters.

NPR's David Folkenflik reported at the time:

"The 47-year-old Ghomeshi [has] been one of the most popular radio and TV hosts in Canada, and he's also heard on 155 public radio stations in the U.S. Back in May, the Toronto Star first began investigating rumors of Ghomeshi's behavior toward women and presented allegations to Ghomeshi and the network, but had not yet published anything. The CBC fired him on Sunday, after which Ghomeshi posted a lengthy note on his Facebook page, saying the network was making a moral judgment against his taste for consensual bondage and rough sex."

Canada's National Post reported that Ghomeshi surrendered to police this morning. He had sued CBC for $55 million after the network fired him. He withdrew that suit this week.

