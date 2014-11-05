Top Stories: GOP Wins, Democrats Lose In Several Contests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After A Resounding GOP Victory, 6 Tidbits That Tell The Story.

-- GMO Labeling: Colorado Voters Reject Food Measure; Maui Voters Approve.

And here are more early headlines:

Oklahoma Court Stays Abortion Laws. (New York Times)

Car Strikes East Jerusalem Pedestrians In Suspected Terror Attack. (Jerusalem Post)

Strike Called In Kashmir After Indian Army Kills Two Men. (AP)

Ukraine Halts Financial Support To Rebel Held Regions. (VOA)

Japanese Utility Removes Most Spent Nuclear Fuel From Fukushima. (Asahi Shimbum)

Sotheby's Sells Van Gogh, Other Works In Multi-Million Dollar Offering. (Businessweek)

