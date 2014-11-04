NPR Reporters To Follow On Twitter For The 2014 Elections
compiled lists of NPR staff and public radio reporters who will be tweeting on Election Day.
Scroll down to find your state and follow reporters covering your area. Keep up with the latest elections updates with NPR News and NPR Politics on Twitter.
Also, make sure to visit on election night for live results and the smartest reporting, NPR-style. The 2014 Election Party starts at 7 p.m. EST.
NPR national reporters and producers
In the field:
From NPR Headquarters in D.C.:
Member station reporters
Alabama
Alaska
Juneau: KTOO
Arizona
Tempe: KJZZ
Arkansas
Little Rock: KUAR
California
Central Valley: Central Valley Public Radio
Sacramento: Capital Public Radio
San Diego: KPBS News
San Francisco Bay Area: KQED News
San Francisco: KALW
Southern California Public Radio: KPCC
Colorado
Connecticut
Connecticut, Mass., R.I. and Long Island: WNPR
Delaware
Dover: WDDE
District of Columbia
Washington: WAMU
Florida
Central Florida: WMFE
Jacksonville: WJCT
South Florida: WLRN Public Media
Southwest Florida: WGCU
Tampa: WUSF
Georgia
Atlanta: WABE
Macon and Middle Georgia: GPB Macon
Savannah: GPB Savannah
Hawaii
Idaho
Boise State Public Radio, KBSX
Illinois
Carbondale: WSIU
Central Illinois: WILL
Chicago: WBEZ and WBEZ Politics
Springfield: WUIS
Indiana
Bloomington: WFIU News
Elkhart: WVPE
Merrillville: Lakeshore Public Radio
Iowa
Kansas
Wichita (KMUW)
Kentucky
Louisville: WFPL
Lexington: WUKY
Louisiana
Baton Rouge: WRKF
New Orleans: WWNO
Maine
Maine Public Broadcasting Network: MPBN News
Maryland
Baltimore: WYPR
Massachusetts
Boston: WBUR
Boston: WGBH
Western MA, northwestern CT, southern VT and southwestern NH: NEPR News
Michigan
Detroit: WDET
Southern Lower Michigan: Michigan Radio (WUOM/WFUM/WVGR)
Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor: WEMU-FM
Minnesota
Mississippi
Mississippi Public Broadcasting
Missouri
Cape Girardeau: KRCU
Southwest Missouri: KSMU
St. Louis: St. Louis Public Radio
Montana
Nebraska
Omaha: KIOS
Nevada
Reno: KUNR
New Hampshire
New Jersey
Southern New Jersey: WHYY
New Mexico
Southwestern New Mexico: KRWG
New York
Albany: WAMC/Northeast Public Radio
Buffalo: WBFO
Canton: NCPR
New York: WNYC
New York: WFUV
Rochester: WXXI News
Syracuse: WRVO
Troy: WMHT
North Carolina
Chapel Hill - WUNC
Charlotte: WFAE
Winston-Salem: WFDD
North Dakota
Ohio
Cleveland and Northeast Ohio: WCPN
Cincinnati: WVXU
Oklahoma
Central and Northeast: KOSU
Oklahoma City: KGOU News
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Central Pennsylvania: WITF News
Philadelphia: WHYY
Pittsburgh: WESA
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
South Dakota Public Broadcasting
Tennessee
Nashville: WPLN
Texas
Austin: KUT
Commerce: KETR
Dallas/Fort Worth/Denton: KERA
Houston Public Media: KUHF
Marfa: KRTS
Utah
Salt Lake City: KUER News
Vermont
Roanoke:WVTF
Washington
Seattle: KUOW
Spokane: Spokane Public Radio
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Milwaukee: WUWM
Quad cities NPR (Rock Island, IL and Dubuque, IA): WVIK
Wyoming
WFUV (NY, NJ and Connecticut)
