Fights For Senate And Governors' Seats Go Down To Wire

Americans across the country are voting in the midterm elections Tuesday. The balance of power in the Senate is on the line, and several governor’s races are coming down to the final hours.

In Florida, Republican Governor Rick Scott is trying to fend off his opponent, Democrat Charlie Crist, who is the state’s former Republican governor.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is locked in one of the tightest governor’s races in the country. He’s trying to keep his advantage over the Democratic challenger Mary Burke.

And in Iowa, Republicans are pinning their hopes on Joni Enrst in the U.S. Senate race. She’s up against Democrat Bruce Braley.

Matthew Peddie, news manager at WMFE in Orlando, Fl., Bob Bach, local Morning Edition host at WUWM in Milwaukee, Wis. and Don Gonyea, national political correspondent for NPR, join Here & Now’s Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss these tight races and what the outcomes will mean locally and nationally.

Guests:

Matthew Peddie, news manager at WMFE in Orlando, Fl.

Bob Bach, local Morning Edition host at WUWM in Milwaukee.

Don Gonyea, national political correspondent for NPR.

