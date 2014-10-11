Republican And Democrat Make Headlines For 'Nicest' Election Race

Not many political opponents eat breakfast together or sit for a joint interview, but those things are what define the race for Campbell County sheriff in northern Kentucky. That's where Democrat Scott Hildebrand and Republican Mike Jansen are waging "a clean race," as Jansen says, because the voters deserve it.

The story comes from the Cincinnati Enquirer, which reports the two law enforcement veterans offer a "refreshing change" to politics as usual, even as they vie for the office being left by a Republican incumbent (whom Jansen defeated in a primary election).

"In fact, they met for breakfast two days after the May 20 primary and made a gentleman's agreement to run a clean campaign, down to agreeing not to interfere with each other's yard signs," the Enquirer's Amanda Van Benschoten writes.

"This office is bigger than us," Jansen says.

Hildebrand says, "Both of us want what's best for the county. If he gets it, I will support him. If I get it, I'm sure he will support me. That's what's important."

The candidates have laid out similar visions for the sheriff's department and refuse to put each other down, leading Van Benschoten to conclude that "the contest for 'Nicest Race in Northern Kentucky' might already be decided."

Our sympathies go out to voters who are being subjected to a less civil campaign season.

