In A Video, A Frank Back-And-Forth Between 'DREAMers' And Congressman

We usually don't post videos driven by politics. But there is one video making the rounds today that shows a tense conversation between two undocumented young people and Rep. Steve King, a Republican from Iowa.

There are no fireworks and no truly controversial things are uttered by either side. But on display is the truly complex issues that come up when we talk about immigration.

In the video, Erika Andiola and Cesar Vargas tell the congressman they came into this country illegally through no fault of their own. They studied and grew up feeling like they were Americans. Vargas tells King he's ready to serve in the military and Andiola asks King to tear up a work permit card given to her as part of President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

King, who's not exactly known as the most diplomatic of Washington figures, declines and a conversation ensues. It's about how immigrants have few options to come to the United States legally. And from King's point of view, it's about following this country's tradition of adhering to the rule of law.

It's civil and interesting and worth a few minutes of your day:

