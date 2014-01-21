Sen. Vitter Will Run For Governor In Louisiana

Louisiana Sen. David Vitter, who easily won re-election in 2010 after seeing his career put in jeopardy by a prostitution scandal just three years before, that he will run for governor in his state in 2015.

He tweets that "after much thought, prayer, and discussion with Wendy and our kids, I've decided to run for Governor of #Louisiana in 2015."

As The Hill says, Vitter's plan had been "the biggest open secret in Bayou State politics."

The Republican senator does not have to give up his seat while seeking the governor's mansion. "Should he lose," The Hill adds, Vitter could then "decide whether to seek re-election" to the Senate in 2016.

Louisiana's current governor, Republican Bobby Jindal, is prevented by term limits from seeking a third consecutive four-year term.

In 2007, as CBS News writes, Vitter's telephone number showed up in the records of the so-called D.C. Madam. He apologized for his "serious sin."

