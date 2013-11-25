Project Xpat: Not So Chilly In Chile

As American expatriate Amy Bell points out, a Thanksgiving celebration does not always depend on falling leaves and falling temperatures. It depends on being full of thanks.

In Chile, Thanksgiving "falls on the brink of summertime," says Amy, a science teacher at an international school in Santiago. "Unfortunately, we don't have the day off from work, so my crew of American expats gather on the following Saturday to enjoy a full day of eating, drinking and gratitude."

Amy Bell

This year Amy is expecting to celebrate with a dozen or so fellow Americans, a teacher from China, a New Zealander and a Chilean. The hosts, she says, prepare the turkey. Other Americans bring traditional dishes — something dear to their hearts — to share.

"With 80-degree weather, we picnic with blankets in the backyard," Amy says. "The high point of the day is when we hold hands and each take a moment to share what we are most thankful for. This year we will include a new marriage, expanding families and the full remission of a stage IV breast cancer ...

"I expect some tears."

