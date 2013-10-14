Al-Qaida Suspect Captured In Libya Will Be Tried In New York

Abu Anas al-Libi, a suspected leader of al-Qaida who was seized by U.S. special forces during a raid in Libya earlier this month, is now on American soil and will face trial in New York on charges related to 1998 bombing attacks on two U.S. embassies in Africa, a U.S. official tells NPR's Carrie Johnson.

After his capture on Oct. 5, al-Libi spent several days on a U.S. Navy ship undergoing interrogation. Now he's in New York, where he is expected to appear in court early this week, Carrie reports for our Newscast unit. The suspect's given name is Nazih Abdul-Hamed al-Ruqai.

Update at 3:35 p.m. ET: Al-Libi Has Hepatitis C

Citing a U.S. official, Carrie tells us that al-Libi left the Navy ship on Saturday and that he has "a number" of medical conditions including hepatitis C, for which he is receiving treatment.

